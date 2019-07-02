Hometown Hero: Matt Madoian

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matt Madoian.

The Johnson and Wales graduate signed a contract to play basketball for Urartu Vivaro in the Armenian Basketball League A.

“You know Matt’s one of our guys who, for the last four years, has brought us a lot of leadership, day in and day out,” said Wildcat Head Coach Jamie Benton. “One of those guys who’s earned it the right way, he’s never complained. He has an unbelievable work ethic, and just to see it pay off, is amazing.”

Madoian becomes the fourth JWU player to sign a pro basketball contract, joining All-Americans Lamonte Thomas and Quarry Greenaway and All-GNAC forward Tom Garrick.

“Coming into freshman year, those were guys I looked up to, obviously Lamonte wasn’t here, but Quarry and Tommy Garrick, those were guys I looked up to, for the past four years, and they became great friends of mine,” Madoian said. “So just to follow in their footsteps, and hopefully someone will follow in mine someday.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.