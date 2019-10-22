Hometown Hero: Maddie Omicioli

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Maddie Omicioli.

The East Greenwich sophomore beat the defending RIIL Individual Tennis champion, Moses Brown junior Candice Ballarin for her first title. The victory capping a big comeback for Omicioli, who missed most of her freshman year recovering from a fractured spine.

“It was hard to come back, I was super rusty,” Omicioli said. “When you are super rusty, it’s hard to really want to play and stuff. But I love tennis so much, it wasn’t too hard to come back. I work really hard and I devote my life to this sport so it’s great to see hard work pay off.”

Omicioli is the 3rd East Greenwich player to win the Individual crown and she now has the chance to match former Avenger Peri Sheinin’s mark of three straight titles.

“I mean she’s an athletic specimen, she really is. She hits the ball really hard, she moves smoothly, effortlessly, on the court,” said Avenger Head Coach Marc Brocato. “And she’s really been working on her mental game, and obviously it all came together for this tournament, which is wonderful.”

