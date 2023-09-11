PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Luke Porcaro.

The Moses Brown Senior has picked up where he left off last season, off to another hot start at Quarterback for the Quakers, a team he helped lead to the RIIL Division III Title last Fall.

“The kids respect him; they like him, and he just completely runs the show,” said Quaker Head Coach Vin Ucci. “Luke knows every assignment, and that’s invaluable to have someone in the huddle like that. It’s perfect to have some guy with that leadership ability, that the kids respect tremendously. And he goes out there and knows the whole offense. It’s like having a coach on the field.”

Recent Quaker quarterbacks, include some very decorated alums. Adam Romano played at Middlebury College, Michael Walsh played at Brown University and David Farber committed to Central Connecticut State University.

“My Sophomore year, our senior, David Farber, was a really good role model,” Porcaro said. “Great to look up to and learn from. Definitely big shoes to fill. Young quarterback coming in, a lot was definitely expected at the position. All eyes on you for the most part. So challenging, but fun. Definitely fun.”

Luke is hoping to join Romano as the only Quaker quarterbacks to lead their teams to back-to-back State Titles, with Romano bringing home the D-II Crowns in 2014-2015. Setting the bar high for his teammates the key for the Captain.

“We definitely graduated some seniors, big losses but we also have a lot of returning players,” Porcaro said. “So, it will be good to have all that experience coming back. But we definitely need to find that rhythm again. You’re always chasing perfection, so with this team it’s what we expect. That’s what we’re chasing. So huge target and a huge target on our backs, to be honest. So, we’re expecting a lot, but I think this group can handle it for sure.”

