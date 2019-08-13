Hometown Hero: Logan Coles

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Logan Coles.

The rising Woonsocket junior won his second consecutive hammer title at the Hershey Junior Olympic National Championships, coming home with gold in the 17-to-18-year-old age group. The victory caps a season that saw him take home All-American honors and rank third in the nation in the hammer throw.

“It’s one of those great feats that we strive for during the season,” Woonsocket track coach Marc Piette said. “We kind of peak off a couple times with the state meet, New Balance Nationals, and then, obviously, the Junior Olympic circuit. We have something to strive for every month or so to kind of re-peak.”

“Sometimes it’s difficult to keep kids’ attention for a very long season, so being able to travel keeps them motivated to do so,” he continued. “For him to go out there with such good competition, it was just a great thing and obviously, it being his second time in a row to be national champion, is quite the feat.”

A running back on the defending D-II champion Villa Novans, Coles will resume throwing in the indoor season. But his success will make for a busy September, with some of top college track programs expected to make contact.

“I’ve just got to roll with the punches and let it come at me,” Coles said. “I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing here and continue getting better. That’s all I’m really focused on.”

