Hometown Hero: Lincoln’s Octavio Brito

LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Octavio Brito.

The junior scored a game high 36 points to lead Lincoln High School to the Division III State Championship, the Lions first Boys Basketball title in 21 years.

“It feels great to be the team to do it, you know,” Brito said. “It gives the whole town like a jump.”

“Octavio had a great opportunity moving from a sophomore to a junior, he has leadership qualities, a joy for the game, great passion,” said Lincoln Head Coach Kent Crooks. “Plays with a happiness and bounce that transfers to his teammates and this year was the opportunity to bust out and he really did.”

Brito averaged 22 points a game this season, a big jump from last Winter, when he was a contributor off the bench. He’ll begin play with his AAU Team, Basketball Club of Rhode Island, with the hopes of gaining more skill and attracting attention from college coaches. With a good returning core, Octavio should have the Lions in the running for another State Title.

“He is a player that’s multifaceted in his game,” Crooks said. “He can shoot the outside shot, the three point shot, he can take you to the rim off the dribble, he has a mid-range game. I’m excited to work with him and some of his fellow classmates, and some of the kids we have coming up, they are great kids and this whole group this year was a special, special group.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com