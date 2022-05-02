COVENTRY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Liangie Calderon.

The Coventry senior won gold in the Weight Throw at the RIIL Indoor Track Championships, then finished third at the Nike Indoor Nationals, earning All-American honors for the first time.

“She comes to practice every day, works hard, wants to learn, wants to get better. She’s hard on herself when she doesn’t throw well and those are the things that make someone special, and Liangie is definitely special,” said Oakers Throws Coach Michael O’Loughlin. “Not only as a thrower, but a special person. She’s a great kid and she’s made me a better coach for sure.”

Calderon’s throwing success and achievement in the classroom, earning her a scholarship to compete at Northeastern University.

“First off, Fredo (Wilfredo Elias) is just an amazing coach, I’m so excited to be coached by him. He has coached Erica Belvit, a great Hammer thrower, Jamaican National Champion and I want to be just like her,” Calderon said. “And as for school, it is a great academic school, and I’m really interested in Chemistry so I’m really excited to go and major in Chemistry with a minor in Italian. I’m hoping to go to medical school afterwards, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life.”

“The sky is the limit,” said Coventry Track Coach Erica Horlbogen. “She’ll have access to higher level training, higher level weightlifting, so I really think she’s going to do great at the Division I level.”

