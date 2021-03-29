Hometown Hero: Leandro DeBrito

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Leandro DeBrito.

The Shea High School graduate came back to Rhode Island and his Duquesne team picked up a 20-10 win over Bryant, clinching the NEC Regular Season title. A senior safety, DeBrito leads the Dukes in tackles and is second in Interceptions.

“He’s an extremely talented young man, athletically,” said Dukes Head Coach Jerry Schmitt. “He’s done a great job in taking on a senior, veteran leadership role. I’ve been impressed with that part of it. When he played for us a couple of years ago, he just used his talents. But he’s learned the game, he’s playing with leadership in him, and it’s awesome for us.”

DeBrito started five games as a junior for the Dukes in 2018, including their two FCS Playoff games. He’s hoping his team can bring home their 4th NEC Championship and return to the postseason. Because their Fall season was cancelled, DeBrito is eligible to return for another year and he’s hoping another strong season could open up some professional opportunities.”We’re looking forward to that,” Schmitt said. “We’ll take it step by step. If he keeps working, I think he has an opportunity to be considered to play.”

“It’s something I don’t even know how to put in words,” DeBrito said. “It’s a great thing because I came here from Shea, 10 minutes away, and it’s always been a dream to play in college, big time college football, and Duquesne was the best fit for me.”

