Hometown Hero: Lauren Milani

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cranston East’s Lauren Milani.

The junior is a reigning 1st Team All Stater on the volleyball court who helped the Thunderbolts win the D-II State Title as a freshman.

“Lauren’s a great kid, she’s definitely a team leader, one of my captains as a junior, she takes charge, she helps out, she teaches the other kids,” said Thunderbolt Head Coach Meaghan McGonagle. “She has more experience than they do so it’s not uncommon for her to take a kid aside and really help out.”

Milani is hoping to continue her playing career in college and she’s begun the recruiting process. She’s looking for a school that will help her stay close to the game after graduation.

“I’m really interested in physical therapy and nutrition,” Milani said. “I like college sports medicine so if I could be in nutrition or a physical therapist for a college team, that would be ideal. That way I could stay around all the sports.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com