Hometown Hero: LaSalle’s Max Jackson

BARRINGTON, RI — This week's Hometown Sports Hero is Max Jackson.

The rising Sophomore at LaSalle Academy took home the RIGA Junior Amateur Title, his third big win of the season. Jackson won the Individual crown at the RIIL State Championships and took home the Challenge Cup’s World Series of Junior Golf event.

“That was probably my first big win, and that gave me the confidence. I had a couple of hiccups early in the year and last year when I was in contention, but to get that State Title, I don’t know if I would be standing here today if that didn’t happen,” Jackson said. So that was definitely a confidence booster.”

A member at Pawtucket Country Club, Jackson’s hard work on his game this Spring paying dividends.

“I love that you get what you put into it, you get out of it,” Jackson said. “I’ve been practicing a lot. My Dad is my Coach. I couldn’t be here without him. He’s been helping me. We’ve done a lot of work this Spring and Summer and this is the Tournament we focus on the most and to have that hard work pay off. It feels great.”

With his golf season starting to wind down, Max will focus on his other sport, Soccer. He’s been attending captain’s practices at LaSalle ahead of the start of the Interscholastic League season.

“I’m happy to be playing both. Soccer keeps me in shape, and it’s a nice team sport. With people all around me. Golf is on its own and it teaches you how to dig yourself out of your own holes. So, I like having them both to play.”

