WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Landon Husereau.

The Westerly Freshman set the school records for Passing Yards and Passing Touchdowns in a season, with 1,840 yards through the air and 23 TD’s.

“Landon’s got a great work ethic, a team first mentality and we knew he could throw the ball a little,” said Bulldog Head Coach Ron Sposato. “And the goal was to get the ball out of his hands quick, get it to our Senior receivers and try not to put too much on his shoulders. But after the first couple of weeks, he proved that you could put the game on his shoulders, and he could win us games.”

Football has always been his first love, one that’s been fostered by his Dad, Jordan, who serves as an Assistant Coach with the Bulldogs.

“Well, he’s always supported me, he’s helped me with everything I’ve done,” Husereau said. “He’s gotten me to all the camps I’ve gotten to. He gives me rides everywhere and for the High School it’s the same thing. He’s always helped me through.”

Landon will play Basketball for the Bulldogs this Winter, then focus on his Offseason work at the M2 Quarterback Academy. In the Spring, he’ll be traveling to tournaments with his Breakthrough Elite 7X7 Team, work that he hopes will one day land him a Division-I Football scholarship.

“I think we’re going to do really well in the next few years,” Husereau said. “We have some really great young players; We have three Freshman who play. We have like six Sophomores who start and Juniors, we have some great players.”

“You know we tailored our offense to his strengths, and he did a remarkable job this season exceeding expectations,” Sposato said. “I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s just going to keep getting better, getting faster, stronger and he is going to be able to become an all-around player. And I think he’s going to be one of the best we’ve seen around here.”

