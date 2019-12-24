Hometown Hero: La Salle’s Nate Lussier

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Nate Lussier.

The LaSalle senior quarterback made his college future official, signing a letter of intent to play next year at Brown University. Playing at the highest academic and athletic level, a goal he set went he entered high school.

“Football has created an amazing opportunity for me, sports has done so much for me, the recruiting process, the admissions process, I’m just so fortunate to have the support system I do around me,” Lussier said. “It’s been incredible, sports has really put me in a good position to succeed for the rest of my life.”

Nate is planning to play quarterback in college, but he’s open to whatever the Brown coaching staff has in mind. Wherever he lines up, those who coached him at LaSalle are certain about what he will bring to the program.

“You knw, that’s up to Brown,” said Ram Head Coach Geoff Marcone. “I think that they recruited him as a Quarterback, but in that recruiting process and in your college process, things can change daily. So I mean he could be a Quarterback, or he might be on the other side of the ball or he might be in a different position, but here’s what I know, they are getting a great player, a kid who is going to work his butt off for them, and he’s going to be a great teammate.”

