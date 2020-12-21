Hometown Hero: La Salle’s Jack McLoughlin

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jack McLoughlin.

After a runner up finish last Fall, the LaSalle senior took home the State Cross-Country title, defeating Hendricken senior Evan Reynolds by 5.84 seconds in a time of 15:27:32. McLoughlin’s gold medal effort helping the Rams bring home the Team crown for a second straight year and the 35th time in program history.

“High school sports and high school running has been something that’s changed my like and gave me something to focus on for these fours years,” McLoughlin said. “When I was a Freshman, I would always dream of winning the Cross-Country Championship. That’s always been a dream. Cross-Country has always been my best season. I’ve always wanted to win that championship so coming away with that this year, was kind of like full circle.”

A Georgetown University commit, Jack is hoping to help LaSalle make it back-to-back Indoor titles this Winter, before taking aim at the Rams first Outdoor crown since 2015.

“Definitely to compete as high as I can, definitely to score the most points at the State Meet that I can for my team, but also to see how far this season goes, and to see how far we can get in the postseason,” McLoughlin said. “I know cross country ended at the State level, but maybe for Indoor and maybe especially for Outdoor, we can get up to that New England or maybe National level.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com