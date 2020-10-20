Hometown Hero: La Salle’s Jack Casey

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – La Salle cross country runner Jack Casey recalls the devastating injury he suffered his Freshman year.

“I do remember laying on the ground and being like ‘oh my god something happened to my ankle,'” Casey said.

Two years ago, Casey was warming up as a Freshman for the Rams cross country team.

“I wasn’t paying attention. All of a sudden my head hit a metal box on the side of a telephone pole. When I hit my head I snapped and fractured my ankle. I was really bummed and I was thinking how quickly can I get back to this,” Hayes stated.

It took Hayes just eight months to recover and it was just a minor setback in an impressive career. Hayes began running an at early age, even running a four mile race in the third grade.

“I think I love running because it’s just something I’m passionate about and it’s been something that I’ve been doing for awhile,” he state.

Cross country is a sport that runs in the Casey family. Jack’s father John won a state championship at Cumberland High School. From 2013 to 2018, Jack was part of the national Olympic junior cross country team and in 2018, the team that was made up of Cumberland runners won the National meet.

“My dad would always go with me, it was always fun because it was like a father and son type trip,” he said.

Casey was able to recover from his injury for his sophomore season when he came in 10th at the state meet. He also won the Manhattan Invitational in New York City that same year.

Now a Junior at La Salle, Casey hopes the Rams can win back-to-back state championships.