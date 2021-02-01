Hometown Hero: La Salle’s Grayson Goolgasian

Sports on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Grayson Goolgasian.

The LaSalle senior forward scored 20 goals and added 23 assists, leading the RIIL in scoring and helping the Rams clinch their sixth State Title last Winter.

“Grayson from the get-go, has been a key player for us,” said LaSalle Head Coach Sean McNamara. “Always high intensity, high motor, and she continually gets better, every time she steps on the ice. A great kid, who always works hard, and always models the right things on the ice.”

A captain this season, Goolgasian is hoping to lead LaSalle to a third straight Championship, which would make the Rams the first Girls program to win three in a row. 

She’s committed to play at Curry College, where she’ll join a program that will making its varsity debut in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
“It’s really exciting,” Goolgasian said. “The Boy’s team at Curry has a really good reputation and the athletics program does and I’m just super excited to be a part of it and just continue to get better and better.”
