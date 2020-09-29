Hometown Hero: Kaylie Armitage

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kaylie Armitage.

TheLaSalle senior won the RIIL Girls State Cross Country crown last Fall, then earned gold in the 3,000 Indoors. And despite losing her Outdoor season to Covid-19, Armitage continued to work on the track, setting personal best marks in the 1,500 and 5,000 at regional meets in Connecticut and New Jersey this Summer.

“They just kind of popped up out of nowhere, it wasn’t something on our calendar so it was kind of like a big question mark,” Armitage said. “Where was my training, and I PR’ed there and I blew myself away with the competition and the time I got in the 1500 and 5K, so I think it was a great opportunity to have.”

Armitage has committed to run at Furman University next year, and she’s hoping to join Molly Keating as only the second Ram to win back to back Cross Country titles. But she’ll face difficult competition from Moses Brown sophomore Sophia Gorriaran and East Greenwich transfer Reese Fahys.

“I’m really grateful that I have not one, but two girls that can push me to run my hardest and push me to train my hardest, and I think that makes for some really fast times in the state, which I think we all want to accomplish,” Armitage said. “So it’s more like a team goal, even though we are all competitors, so I think it’s really exciting to have them there.”

“She’s always the first one in practice, she’s doing her stretches and I leave practice and I see she’s still doing more stretches, so she’s always willing to give 100 perfect in practice and I think at the end, that’s going to pay big dividends and I think we will see a lot of success,” said LaSalle Head Coach Kelly Martin. “I know she has big competition, but if there’s anyone that can rise to the challenge, it’s definitely her.”

