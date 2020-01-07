Hometown Hero: Kate Keenan

SEEKONK, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kate Keenan.

The Wheeler junior passed the 1,000 point mark just five games into the new season, putting her on pace to chase the girls school scoring record, held by former teammate and current Union College sophomore guard Anna Metcalf.

“Kate Keenan is probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached in the 30 years I’ve been coaching,” said Warrior Head Coach Bob Schmidt. “As a junior especially to get her 1,000 point tally so soon, is just a credit to her awesome play.”

A reigning 1st Team All State pick, Kate’s success with Wheeler and her Bay State Jaguars AAU team earning her attention from a host of NESCAC schools and she hopes to continue her playing career at that level.

“Wheeler is a very challenging school academically, so I’m looking to continue that throughout my college process, because I take my academics very seriously.” Keenan said. “As well as my basketball too, it goes both ways, but academics first and basketball second.”

