Hometown Hero: Kaleigh Valle

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week's Hometown Sports Hero is Kaleigh Valle.

The St. Andrew’s junior was three-year starter at Bay View who’s making a smooth transition to the NEPSAC, earning All-Tournament honors in her Saints debut at the Storm King School Tip-Off Classic.

“We knew she was a really talented player coming here, but I don’t think we understood the depth of her ability,” said Saints Head Coach Christina Batastini. “She’s shooting the ball at a really high clip. She’s shooting like 50 percent from three, but the one thing I like the most about her game, is how she’s able to control the basketball. She can’t get sped up. She’s able to create her own space, get in the lane, and she just plays with a certain poise that you don’t often see in younger players.”



Valle reclassified with her transfer, so she has another year and possibly a post-graduate season left with the Saints. Her dream is to play basketball at the highest level and she’s more than willing to put in the work to make that dream come true.

“For me, I feel like on the defensive end, I need to have more energy, be more vocal and just defend better,” Valle said. “On the offensive end, I just need to be able to get to the hoop easier and be stronger when I get there.”

“She’s doing an amazing job. She’s one of our biggest surprises in the recruits coming in and as long as she keeps up her work ethic and stays with it, I think we can help her as a coaching staff,” Batastini said. “But she also helps herself with her passion and desire to play, so I think we have even bigger things coming for Kaleigh Valle.”

