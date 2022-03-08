NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jillian Rogers.

A reigning 2nd Team All-State pick, the North Kingstown junior is averaging 19 points and 8 rebounds a game, numbers that helped her team clinch the Division I Title and a spot in the Final Four of the State Tournament. The championship is the Lady Skippers first since 2015.

“It’s really exciting being one of the top teams in the State,” Rogers said. “It helps me push myself and become a better player.”

“I call her our free spirit because nothing seems to bother her and she’s that go getter and says, ‘Give me the ball and here we go, follow me,’ said NK Head Coach Bob Simeone. “I think it has helped them because they know they can just play with her, and she just pushes them to another level.”

Jillian is hoping to play basketball in college, so it will be a big Summer ahead trying to improve and navigate the recruiting world. But right now, her only concern is the Skippers matchup with Ponaganset in the Final Four. North Kingstown with a chance to join LaSalle as the only teams to win both the Division I crown and the State Title in the same season.

“Yes, we just want to keep it one game at a time, and push ourselves, to keep going,” Rogers said. “To the Finals and hopefully farther and win a championship.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com