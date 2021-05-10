Hometown Hero: Jenna Lisi

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jenna Lisi.

The Rhode Island College sophomore scored wins at First Singles and Doubles, earning Little East Tournament Most Outstanding player while helping the Anchorwomen bring home their fourth straight Tournament Title. The reigning LEC Player of the Year, Lisi was undefeated in both Singles and Doubles play this Spring.

“I mean besides being an amazing talent and striker of the ball, she has so much tennis IQ,” said Anchorwomen Head Coach Adam Spring. “She’s been playing tennis for a long time. Her parents have instilled in her a lot of tennis IQ, so when she’s on the court she’s easy to coach. Her coach-ability is just as good as her game plan, so that makes her unique. That makes her successful so she’s all around just an incredible young lady.”

Jenna will get her first taste of NCAA Tournament Tennis this weekend. The Anchorwomen earned the opportunity last year, but COVID-19 canceled their postseason plans.

“I’m very excited to be going to NCAA’s. I was really bummed last year when it was canceled but I’m definitely excited to see what kind of tennis I’m going to be facing up against and see if I can bring my game up even more,” Lisi said. “And challenge myself in new ways because these schools are going to definitely be tough.”

“I mean she’s one of the best players in the past decade in this state, and I have no doubts she’ll raise her level of play against anyone she plays against,” Spring said. “So I’m excited for her to have the opportunity, and I’m excited for all my girls to get back there.”

