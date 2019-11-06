Hometown Hero: Jenna Bridges

HARTFORD, CT (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jenna Bridges.

The reigning America East Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year, Bridges is well on her way to repeating the honor in her senior year at the University of Hartford. The middle blocker won the conference Player of the Week honor for the 8th time this week, the first America East volleyball player to win the award that many times in one season.

“This is unbelievable, this is my 24th year coaching collegiately, and Jenna is one of the top five players I’ve ever worked with, and just a phenomenal athlete,” said Hartford Head Coach Vinh Nguyen. “She’s a special player, you don’t get to work with athletes like that very often. I can’t say enough, she has had the most players of the week for America East, All Region player, and just a phenomenal, phenomenal career here.”

A former Gatorade Player of the Year at Exeter-West Greenwich High School, Bridges has helped the Hawks to double digit wins in her last two seasons, after winning only eight matches in her first two years.

“It’s an awesome thing. It feels good. It feels like you accomplished something,” Bridges said. “You can go and pursue a degree in college but to have this one on your resume, that you switched a program around here, you’re a leader, you’re part of something great. It feels great to be graduating from this program, and to leave off my legacy to this team.”

