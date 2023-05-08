PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jared Gibbons.

The LaSalle Senior became the first Sprinter in RIIL history to win three 55-Meter Indoor Crowns, adding another Gold Outdoors last Spring in the 100 Meters. His victories helping the Rams take home the Indoor and Outdoor Team Titles in 2022.

“From Sophomore year on, he really decided this one is going to be my event and everybody else take a back seat and wait until I’m done and someone else can take this,” said LaSalle Head Coach Eldon Santiago. “And he’s approached that with the same attitude every single year that he’s stepped out on the Track.”

Track a family tradition paved by his grandfather Charles, who led Rogers to Nine Team Championships as an athlete and later served as the Vikings Head Coach.

“My parents wanted me to do it starting in 2nd grade,” Gibbons said. “We did Providence Cobras. It was a lot of workouts. I did have fun though, met new people and all that. I enjoyed it”

Jared will continue his career at Assumption. The Greyhounds finished 3rd at this year’s NE-10 Championships and featured the league’s Most Valuable Performer. But before he heads to Worcester, he’s hoping to bring home another Gold in the 100 Meters and leave LaSalle with another Outdoor Team Title.

“Knowing the fact that I’m going to be leaving LaSalle in a month, it makes me feel a bit surreal because I’ve been thinking about all that I’ve done here,” Gibbons said. “And if I’m able to help the team out one last time, OK then I will be excited about that.”

