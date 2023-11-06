EAST GREENWICH, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jake Krikorian.

The Rocky Hill Country Day School Senior has scored 23 goals with 24 assists, helping the Mariners to a 14-1 Regular Season and the top seed in the SENE playoffs.

“He’s grown a ton in his soccer skill, but I think his personal growth, in terms of maturity and leadership skills, those have been the areas I’ve seen him turn into a whole different person,” said Mariner Head Coach Joshua Schatz. “An adult really.”

His skills on the pitch aiding by a year competing for the IFA Club in the MLS Next, the youth development program created by Major League Soccer to train the next generation.

“You know the level is super high, the kids come to play every day,” Krikorian said. “You see talent from all over the world. I definitely say I learned about the pace of the game. The game moves so much quicker compared to high school ball, and you know, just trying to learn how to play to pressure in one or two touches.”

“He’s learned how to make the game revolve around him, in a way where he’s not making it happen,” Schatz said. “He’s just letting it happen and letting his play control things.

Jake’s experience in the MLS Next and his success this Fall, earning him attention from a host of college programs. And though he hasn’t made a final decision on his future, his Grandfather’s Alma Mater ranks high on his list.

“I’m looking to play in college. I’m super excited,” Kirkorian said. “I have some great Division I programs looking after me, and I’m super excited to sign. And I’m not going to say too much but I wouldn’t mind staying in New England and playing for Boston College. That’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”

