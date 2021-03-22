Hometown Hero: Jake Bender

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jake Bender.

An All-State pick last year at LaSalle Academy, Bender completed a successful junior season at St. George’s, where he’s hoping to take his game to another level and attract attention from Division I College programs.

“The competition is a lot different that the RIIL, where I used to play,” Bender said. “A lot more intensity, a lot more athletic guys, where everyone can shoot, so it’s a lot different getting used to that competition. But it helps me get a lot better and we kind of have a community on our team, and we’re all in this together so it’s nice to be a part of.”

A standout in the classroom, Jake’s performance in both areas, has interested Ivy League programs. Having the chance to challenge himself at that level in college is his goal.

“It’s called student athlete for a reason, student comes first,” Bender said. “You have to be a good student to get into the colleges you want to get in to, Ivy League, so student always comes first and hopefully that helps in my recruitment.”

“He’s extremely athletic, he’s skilled, he has a high IQ,” said Dragons Head Coach Dwayne Pina. “I expect nothing less of him and I expect that to continue at St. George’s and that’s what is going to carry him as well as his skill set in his basketball career.”

