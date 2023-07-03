DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jacob Cookinham.

The Bishop Stang graduate’s final throw in the Shot Put at the New Balance Nationals, earned him gold which made him the first Spartan to win a National Track Title.

“It’s the epitome of high school Track and Field and I’m so unbelievably blessed that I was able to win,” Cookinham said. “And to have the farthest throw out of all three Meets, by almost a foot. And it’s a great feeling to finally have a National Championship under my belt.”

“It’s unbelievable, we’ve never seen anything like this kid,” said Stang Head Track Coach Stephen McGonigle. “And I was talking to my Throws Coach, Jim Fortin, and said, ‘I don’t know if we ever will see a kid like him again. Yet, there’s always hope.”

The win helping to ease the pain from the New Balance Indoor Nationals. A favorite going into the Meet, Cookinham fell short of gold.

“I’m still not settled with it, I’m still very disappointed with how I did,” Cookinham said. “I got sick that morning, and I regret my prep for that Meet. And I got third, and I was very happy with third. I’m happy to place top-3. Now to finally win is such a great thing and I’m very happy.”

Jacob is planning to spend the rest of his Summer preparing to head out to the University of Kansas. The Jayhawks are coming off a season that saw 11 athletes compete at the NCAA Outdoor Nationals. Kansas also the perfect place to pursue a future in Sports Management, with coaching something Cookinham hopes to pursue when his throwing days are done.

“I can’t wait to be a Jayhawk in a couple of months, I can’t wait to start training for it,” Cookinham said. “The D-I level is the best there is and being able to compete at such a high level will push me to be the best athlete that I can. And that’s all I can ask for, to be the best person, athlete and scholar that I can.”

“We don’t want to talk about the Olympics yet, but I think that’s something that you could foresee,” McGonigle said. “Because he’s smart, because he’s patient, because he’s a great kid, he would be a great Throws coach.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.