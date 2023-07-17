PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Israel Hiraldo.

A First Team All-State pick for Mount Pleasant this Fall, Hiraldo has committed to play at post-grad year of football at East Coast Prep.

“He’ll get a chance to play against, with and for, more coaches that know more coaches, that know more coaches, right,” said Kilties Head Coach Jay Addison. “So, the word will just continue to spread, as far as his abilities and what he can bring to an offense, and it’s only going to bolster his recruiting profile for sure.”

The step up in competition is similar to the choice made by his brother, David Rodriguez, who left Mount Pleasant after his Freshman year for a season at Loomis-Chaffee. Now back with the Kilties, Rodriguez recently cut his Final Five college choices to Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina and Georgia.

“You know it runs in the family,” Hiraldo said. “He’s a dog, I’m a dog. It’s all about being in the details and see what the coaches like.”

Thanks to his work with recruiting specialist Joe Mento, Israel already has offers from Maryland, West Virginia, Bowling Green and URI. He’s hoping a big season at East Coast will get him closer to his dream of playing at a Power-5 school with his brother.

“It is, it’s crazy,” Hiraldo said. “It’s hard to get a package deal. Some people only take one receiver at a time, but we’re both athletes, so it really helps out a lot. And I know we can make it happen, and I know we can make some history.”

“I’m ready to work. I’ve got something to prove, I got a lot to prove, and the coaches are going to see.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.