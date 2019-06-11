Hometown Hero: Ian Hall

NEWPORT, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ian Hall.

The Rogers sophomore won his second straight RIIL Javelin title at the State Meet, then added his first New England title this weekend, besting the field by two feet with a 191-11 effort.

“It’s not always about winning though, if you’re not getting better, winning is not that big of a deal,” Hall said. “Hopefully every athlete out there is trying to improve and that’s what I try to do and it just happens that I win the Meets I go to when I do that.”

Ian will head to the New Balance Nationals this weekend with hopes of breaking the sophomore record of 221-feet while making a run at former LaSalle star Matt Maloney’s state record of 231 feet.

“It’s a target, but it’s not the purpose, the purpose is to compete well and keep going farther,” said Ken Hall, Ian’s father and throwing coach. “It’s the throwers motto, in the world of javelin throwing and all throwing events, is to keep going further, and if you can bring some people along with you, he trains with young men all over the state, we bring that whole thing together as a family and we take the family motto, and go throw further, throw further and we don’t worry about who’s out there. But in our community, here in the Ocean State, we take care of each other.”

