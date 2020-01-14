Hometown Hero: Hendricken’s Sebastian Thomas

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Sebastian Thomas.

The Hendricken junior is averaging 27 points a game, helping the Hawks get off to a perfect start in Division I play.

“The time and effort he’s put into his game, between his sophomore and junior year has been outstanding,” said Hawks head coach Jamal Gomes. “His ability to score, in multiple ways, his leadership on the court, his intelligence. He’s really turned into a fantastic player for us.”

Colleges have already taken notice of Sebastian’s growth and he’s received interest from Division I programs like Siena, UNH, Bryant and Holy Cross. Thomas is hoping that continued development and leadership on the court this Winter, will lead to more opportunities and a championship run for Hendricken.

“Well I’m a very shy kid, very quiet so this year my goal is to talk more and help these guys get through anything they need help with,” Thomas said. “I’m very excited, the season has been going very well, and I keep working hard and I’m very excited for what the season has to come.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com