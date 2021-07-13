Hometown Hero: Hendricken’s John Fay

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is John Fay.

The Bishop Hendricken senior hit 236-ft, 10 inches in his final hammer throw at the Outdoors Nationals, beating Woonsocket’s Tarik O’Robinson-Hagan by one inch. The win makes Fay the fifth Hawk to win a National Hammer championship.

“Coming here Freshman year, I didn’t think I would go out this way,” Fay said. “It’s an incredible feeling. I can’t describe it really. Coming in Freshman year, coming in second at States to Logan, and finally coming in first at the biggest meet is just kind of unbelievable.”

John will continue his track career in the ACC, accepting a scholarship to throw at the University of Virginia.

“John’s got a lot of room to grow,” said Hendricken throws Coach Bill Johnston. ” We were just discussing, even in his 236-foot throw, he was still missing the finish. If he had been able to hit the finish, I think he could have had a chance to break the school record, which is 253. John’s got nothing but up going.”

