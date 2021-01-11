Hometown Hero: Hendricken’s C.J. Sheldon

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is C.J. Sheldon.

The Hendricken senior set a RIIL record of 21.79 in the 50M Freestyle at last Winter’s State Meet, bringing home his 4th Individual Gold. His two winning anchor runs on the 200 and 400 Freestyle relays, helping the Hawks earn their 33rd State Championship.

“Coming in as a Freshman, it was really exciting because I knew quite a few of the guys that were seniors, and I knew there was a high expectation to live up to and it was a nice environment to come into,” Sheldon said. “A lot of the guys were really hard workers, and dedicated, and there was a lot of leadership, which was really nice so they paved the way for me and taught me a lot.”

Sheldon is in the process of applying to West Point and the Naval Academy, but before he graduates, he’s hoping to become the second Hawk to earn All-American honors while leading his team to a 7th straight title.

“It was really cool to have a high school career like mine, when I came in as a Freshman, there were enough guys who knew what it was like to lose a State Championship, and they really understood what it meant to win one, so I was really blessed to have three so far, hopefully a fourth,” Sheldon said. “And seeing how much it means to so many of the guys, it was really cool to come in with that tradition of protecting the legacy and carrying it on for the up and coming guys.”

