Hometown Hero: Hendricken’s Angel Sanchez

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Angel Sanchez.

A two-time 1st Team All State pick in Football, the senior has helped Bishop Hendricken get off to a 2-0 start as they look to defend their State Football title.

“He’s been a model of consistency, since the time he came in as a sophomore, to where he is now,” said Hawks Head Coach Keith Croft. “He’s been really one of the best players in the state on offense and defense, he’s a kick returner, a punt returner. One of the things we really like about Angel though is he’s continued to work really hard in the classroom, he’s continued to improve academically.”

Angel’s success on the field earning him looks from college programs and he’s hoping to follow some of his former Hawk teammates in committing to a Division I program.

“He’s got a few schools that really like him, a lot of local schools, which is good,” said Croft. “I know Merrimack has had him up a few times, URI is really interested in him, obviously you’d love to see him in state and play for URI, and hopefully if he continues to progress athletically and academically, he’ll have shot down there.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com