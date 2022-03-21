PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Hannah McNulty.

The PC graduate signed a professional contract with Swedish club Rik Karlskoga and is on her way to Europe to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about for a really long time,” McNulty said. “When I was a little kid, it was always something I wanted to do. So being able to play all throughout college and have a great support system and finally make it to the next level is something I always wanted to do.”

A two-time All Big East pick, McNulty leaves Friartown as the third leading scorer is school history, eclipsing the expectations she had transitioning from her All-State career Toll Gate High School to Division I soccer.

“She’s done everything and much, much more since we recruited her,” said Friar Head Coach Sam Lopes. “Nose for the goal, as I mentioned, super competitive, scored a lot of important goals for us over her career.”

Hannah’s abilities around the goal should translate to the next level, so her focus has been amping up her workouts so she can hit the ground running in her first camp.

“Well it’s definitely going to be very challenging, I know that,” McNulty said. “And I have to be ready to put the work in, I know that, ahead of time so when I get there, I can just do the best I can for the team. And everyone over there is going to put in 110% and everyone wants the same thing so, it’s going to be a challenge but it’s going to be fun.”

