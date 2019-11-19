Hometown Hero: Haley Sawyer

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Haley Sawyer

The reigning All Stater’s all around play helped North Kingstown bring home it’s 3rd straight Division I Volleyball title. The Skippers went 59-0 in Sawyer’s three playing seasons.

“I’m really proud of her,” said North Kingstown head coach Brian Garrepy. “She showed up here two years ago at a career tech student in North Kingstown and had to sit out half the season and she showed up everyday at practice, worked hard, hits the weight room, commutes the distance to and from home everyday and I can’t be more proud of the work ethic she’s put forward, for this volleyball team, and herself. She’s been a real pleasure to coach here the last three years.”

Sawyer will continue her playing career next Fall at the Division I level, following in her mother’s footsteps to play at the University of Rhode Island.

“I was originally looking to play Division I Beach Volleyball and I toured some schools down in the South and I realized I didn’t want to stray too far from home. So I knew the head coach and I knew the assistant coach and I sent them an email and I met with them and we talked about the school and life in general and at the end, he was like, ‘Haley Sawyer, if you want a spot on this team you have one.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ and I immediately started tearing up and I was super excited. So yes, it’s been a long, but amazing journey.”

