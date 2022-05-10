WESTERLY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Greg Gorman.

The Westerly senior is hitting .487 with 4 home runs and 23 RBI, helping the Bulldogs to an undefeated start in Division II play.

“Greg’s a complete hitter, he can take any pitch anywhere but he’s also a great leader,” said Westerly Head Coach Ron Sposato. “He has a great work ethic; he wants to be the best he can, and he wants to make his team better and he does that.”

Gorman will carry his success to Bryant University next year, becoming the first Westerly player to earn a Division I scholarship since Greg Blake headed to the College of Charleston in 2006. His path to Smithfield, laid out by his hitting coach and solidified at a Summer Showcase event.

“They reached out to me and I was able to talk to them, so honestly I owe a lot to CRUSH baseball and Tim Burroughs at PIT Hitting,” Gorman said.

“Honestly, it brings me a lot of pride to be able to bring that to Westerly knowing we don’t have a lot of D-I guys coming out of Westerly. It makes me feel really special to represent my school like that. I’m ecstatic. I can’t wait. All those guys, I’ve already been talking to all those guys. Great group of guys and the coaching staff, I love and everything about Bryant. I just can’t wait.”

“Bryant’s going to get a great player, a complete player,” Sposato said. “You’re not going to find anyone that works harder. You’re just getting a great player. He’s going to make them better and I can’t wait to watch him up there.”

