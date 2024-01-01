PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Grace Martone.

A reigning 1st Team All-State pick on the basketball court, Martone continues to shine for LaSalle in her Senior year. The guard passed the 1,000-point mark and has helped her team to a 3-1 start in league play.

“She’s a dynamic force on the offensive side and she does it in a way that’s typically different from what we usually see,” said LaSalle Head Coach Frank Kiser. “She’s not someone to go out there and hit a bunch of threes and she’s not a big giant that’s going to score a bunch of points in the paint. She does it by running the floor and she does it with her defense first, gets a lot of steals, runs the floor well, and does some dirty work.”

Her success is a story in perseverance. In the Rams postseason run last year, Martone suffered a knee injury that required a lengthy rehabilitation.

“A long journey, 9 long months,” Martone said. “It definitely was hard but knowing at the beginning of the season when I got cleared, was definitely the happiest I’ve ever been. And getting to come back to the sport I love.”

“It feels like normal. I don’t have pain some days, but it feels like normal when I’m playing.”

A key motivation as Martone worked through her rehabilitation was the chance to chase a Championship in her Senior season. A standout on the soccer field, Martone and the Rams lost the 2021 and 2022 D-I Title matches and LaSalle lost last year’s D-I Basketball Title game to Juanita Sanchez after her injury.

“It fueled her, it fueled her through her rehab, and getting to the point she’s at now, and what she wants to accomplish, as an individual and as a member of our team going forward this season,” Kiser said.

“Obviously it’s been a journey for us, but we all have one goal at the end of the season,” Martone said. “And we all want to come up to that one goal and obviously accomplish the one goal the team has.”

