Hometown Hero: Faith Hutchins

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Faith Hutchins.

The South Kingstown senior’s eight shutouts last Fall earned her 1st Team All-State and All-New England honors for a second straight year. Her work in net helping the Rebels to the D-I Finals in 2017 and the semifinals last year.

“I remember tryouts, the first save she made, I knew she would be a star,” said Rebel head coach Scott Rollins. “She’s such a rock and as a coach, to look back in goal and see her there is such a calm feeling. Even more important, she’s a better person, a better role model, she’s an amazing kid. And it’s been a great four years with her, to get to know her and I can’t say enough good words about her.”

Hutchins also helped the basketball team to a spot in the D-I and State Finals, earning her first 1st Team All-State honor on the court. She then helped S.K. bring home the program’s first ever State softball title, knocking off Scituate in the Title game.

Her success in all three sports, giving Hutchins a difficult decision when it comes time to choose what to pursue at the college level.

“I’ve had a lot of conversation with her about what sport to play,” Rollins said. “And I told her ‘I can’t relate to you, because I wasn’t that great in all three sports. So it’s a hard choice but this kid is so determined, so focused, I know she’ll be successful in whatever she chooses. Selfishly, I hope she chooses soccer so I can continue to watch her play but, I have zero doubts she’ll be a star at the next level, whatever she chooses.”

