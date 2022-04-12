NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Evan Maloney.

The North Kingstown Senior is a reigning 1st Team All-Stater who is off to a 2-0 start, with a 0.00 ERA and 19 K’s for the defending Division I Champions.

“It’s been great, I’ve always had what I think are the best coaches in the state,” Maloney said. “Everyone here plays together. I think we’re the closest team in the state. We love each other. We always play for each other, there’s no egos. It’s just been awesome.”

Baseball was once the family business. Evan’s Dad, Sean, played for the Skippers and then went to Georgetown. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers and played two seasons in the MLB.

“I mean he doesn’t talk about it too much,” Maloney said. “He did a little when I was younger, but he’s been able to give me a lot. He’s been able to help me a lot, in my baseball career, just giving me tips, showing me the ropes and how to play baseball. Now he’s kind of more hands off. There’s only so much he can teach me. There’s so much new stuff out there. He kind of leaves me be for the most part now. But he’s always there supporting me every day. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Evan will jump from the Interscholastic League to the ACC next year when he heads to Wake Forest. That transition will be difficult and helping lead the Skippers to back-to-back titles another challenge. But overcoming obstacles, part of what’s made him a success.

“Evan’s always been able to handle adversity. He’s had some bumps in his life,” said NK Head Coach Kevin Gormley. “He lost his Mom at a young age. He’s overcome that and I’m really proud of him and I think he’s set up to succeed at a Power Five school because of some of the adversity he’s faced as a young adult.”

“It’s going to be tough, and I just have to be ready to compete every day,” Maloney said. “Just give my best and have no regrets, do what I can to prepare myself for that stage of baseball. This is the best time of the year. I’m really excited to try and lead us to another championship. I love these guys and love playing here at NK.”

