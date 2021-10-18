Hometown Hero: Erin McCusker, LaSalle

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Erin McCusker.

The LaSalle Senior took home the State Individual Tennis title, becoming the first Ram in school history to take home the crown.

“Yes, it’s so fun. Honestly, I knew it was happening but I didn’t at the same time,” McCusker said. “So I was playing it but I was so focused on the match, when it was all over, I was so overwhelmed. And I realized I had actually done it.”As a team, Erin and her Rams are riding a 104 match unbeaten streak, one that they hope to carry into the Team State Championships in two weeks.

LaSalle is looking to bring home its 8th straight D-I Title.

“We are playing each match and using each match as a building block, to build up to the State Championship and hopefully get another title for our school,” McCusker said.



“Nobody gets tired of winning,” said LaSalle head coach Tom Martin. “I’ve never heard anyone complain about winning and it would be great for her, and great for the Seniors on the team, if we could win another State Title to cap off their four years at LaSalle.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com