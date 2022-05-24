EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Emily Heath.

The Bay View Senior has struck out 107 batters in 10 games with an ERA of 1.55 while hitting .340 with 12 RBI’s helping the Bengals to a 14-2 start in Division I play.

“She’s a very quiet individual when you meet her, but her presence is something this team just takes on,” said Bay View Head Coach Fallon Scorpio. “She does it in the batter’s box, on the pitcher’s mound and you know when she’s on the mound, it’s just all going to come together and she’s the epitome of leadership.”

Bay View made it to the Division II Finals last year, earning a move up to the State’s top Division. Their success makes them one of the favorites again this Spring.

“I think we tried to go in without any expectations of ourselves, and see what we could do,” Heath said. “And I think that personally, I think the team has exceeded what I expected of us and I’m really proud of us, all the girls, and how we came together.”

Emily is set to continue her career at Sacred Heart University, joining a Pioneer program that fit her on and off the field.

“Ever since I started talking to them, they were super nice, and I love them and then I had my official visit in the Fall, and I met all the girls and I knew it was such a great community that I really wanted to be a part of,” Heath said. “I visited the school and I know the school has a really good science background, which is great for my future. My goal is to go to Medical school after, so I’m really excited about that.”

“I think she can be very successful,” Scorpio said. “She’s someone that puts in the work, someone that takes on a challenge and grinds and will accomplish it, especially if she knows what she has to work at. She’s not someone that lays down and rolls over. She’s going to go at it. I think she can be very successful.”

