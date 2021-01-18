Hometown Hero: Ella Fiore

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ella Fiore.

After a difficult 2020, that saw her lose her AAU season and her senior year with the St. Andrew’s, the senior committed last week to play basketball at UNH. Fiore will head to Durham and join the Wildcats for the second Semester.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to get in the swing of things, I’m excited to be playing basketball, to get on a hard wood court,” Fiore said. “That’s been pretty hard these last couple of months, so I mean I hope it’s going to be great. I’m very excited so.”

“She’s got a tremendous work ethic, she’s passionate about the game and she puts the work in, ” said Saints Head Coach Christina Batastini. “It was a moment of joy for us to hear that finally a college saw what we had seen, and what a lot of other players and coaches have seen.”

UNH is in its first year under new head coach Kelsey Hogan. A former 1st Team All-America East performer for the Wildcats, Hogan has expectations for Fiore.

“I was asked if I wanted to make an immediate impact on the program and that sounds great to me,” Fiore said. “I love to play the game and I like to be in games, and that’s apparently what I’m going to get if I work hard and play hard.”

“She’s as prepared as any high school player could be,” Batastini said. “You can never be fully prepared because it’s such a significant jump, from high school to college. However, an athlete of her caliber, an athlete who works as hard as she does, who’s consistently in the gym. I think she’s put herself in a position to get to that college level and contribute right away.”

