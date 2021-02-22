Hometown Hero: East Greenwich’s Jack McMullen

EAST GREENWICH, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jack McMullen.

The East Greenwich senior passed the 1,000 point mark and is closing in on the Avenger Boys scoring mark of 1,229 points, a record that has stood for 49 years.

“Coach (Don) Bowen was Bo Pickard’s point guard in 1972,” McMullen said. “He scored 1228 points so seeing my hard work with my Dad, my teammates and coaches is paying off, is really cool and rewarding to see.”

“This year I believe he took such a huge jump in his game,” said Avenger Assistant Coach David Gee. “He was always a shooter, he came to the program as a shooter. Him and his Dad work countless hours on that. But as far as a person.\, maturing, learning how to be a leader to his teammates, that’s been something that’s been a process and I’m very proud of the growth he’s had year, after year.”

A four-sport standout for East Greenwich, Jack is hoping to play basketball in college. But the recruiting disruption caused by the Covid pandemic, may require him to play a year at a Prep school before choosing a college.

“That would mean everything,” McMullen said. “Playing at the high school level was great and challenging, and coming up through the years, high school has become easier and easier. But to start fresh in college, with new challenges? I’m looking forward to it and am excited to do it.”

“He knows what his goals are and he’s lucky enough to have some wonderful parents and wonderful AAU coaches and people he surrounds himself with to make a really good decision. I think it’s about fit for him. I want him to end up where he’ll be happy and enjoy the game he loves. That’s all.”

