Hometown Hero: East Greenwich QB Conrad Swanson

EAST GREENWICH, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Conrad Swanson.

The East Greenwich senior has throw for over 900 yards with 15 touchdown passes, leading the Avengers to a 4-0 start. His success coming off the heels of a junior year that saw him throw for 2025 yards with 19 TDs and seven rushing scores, numbers that helped his team earn a D-II Super Bowl berth.

“One of the most amazing things about Conrad, is he came in as a junior and really took off and hit the ground running,” said Avenger Head Coach John George. “Typically with a new starting quarterback, and it takes a little while to get up to game speed. But Conrad made good decisions right away. He had a terrific year last year, I think only turned the ball over three times, and this year he’s even better. He’s come back stronger and faster and he’s always making good decisions so that hasn’t changed. He’s been terrific.”

Swanson is hoping to continue his career in college and he’s been in touch with some local D-III programs. But his main focus is on getting the Avengers back to the postseason and brining home the school’s first D-II crown since 1984.

“Last year was really heartbreaking, losing in the Super Bowl,” Swanson said. “No one wants to go through that again. We have a great core that came back this year and we’re all working hard for the same goal, to get back and win this year.”

