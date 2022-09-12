PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is D.J. Principe.

Principe is a former Outdoor National Champion in the 5,000 meters at LaSalle Academy, who has returned to Rhode Island after five years running for Stanford University to complete his college career at Providence College.

“The level of coaching and athlete that are here at PC, the school as well, I feel like I’m in a great program at PC as well,” Principe said. “I started hearing about the culture, I talked to Coach Treacy and Coach Brock, they instantly caught my attention and it pretty much made sense across the board.”

PC finished fourth at last year’s Big East Championship, an event they will host for the first time at the end of October. In his time at Stanford, D.J. was part of two PAC-12 Cross Country Championship teams, a feat he’d love to repeat at Providence.”

“He has huge potential on the trac, from the mile up to the 5K,” said Friar Head Coach Ray Treacy. “We’re expecting big things from him, Indoor and Outdoor. But we’re expecting big things from him in Cross Country as well. We’ve got seven weeks to the Big East Meet and we think he’ll be running really well for us and make us a contender at the Conference Championship.”

