Hometown Hero: Deja Ross

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Deja Ross.

The Xavier junior and Providence native was back in town as the Musketeers faced Providence College in Big East play. Ross providing a little bit of everything off the bench for her team at forward.

“She’s very vocal on our team, she knows the game, she’s a rebounder, she’ll defend,” said Xavier head coach Melanie Moore. “She’ll do whatever we ask as a coaching staff and we’re just so thankful that we get her for another year.”



Moore is in her first season as head coach of the Musketeers after spending seven seasons as an assistant at Michigan. The Wolverines made three NCAA appearances in that time and Moore is hoping Ross’ leadership skills can help push Xavier back into contention in the conference going forward.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was 8 years old so I absolutely love the sport and I think being around these girls and learning each other, learning how each other plays and playing for one another, instead of just ourselves, that’s been a huge thing for us, ” Ross said. “And then just me being a leader, I just try and motivate my teammates, to play for one another and even if I’m not having a good game, just make sure everyone is smiling and keeping that positive energy.”

