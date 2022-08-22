PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dean Varrecchione. A reigning 1st Team All-State pick at Quarterback for LaSalle, Varrecchione committed to play FCS Football in the Big South Conference at Robert Morris University.

“What made it the right fit, A I love the coaching staff, the coaching staff took my family and I in when we went down for a visit and it was great,” Varrecchione said. “Great family, great community, love the energy from just the camp we had. All the people there, all the players, it’s truly a family and that’s what I was looking for in my college decision. Also, the school itself it beautiful, nice campus in Pennsylvania. So, it’s definitely perfect for me.”



With his future set, Varrecchione can now focus on his senior season and the goal for he and his teammates is clear. After back-to-back Super Bowl losses to Hendricken, the Rams want to bring home their first State Title since 2017.

“We have one goal in mind, to win a championship,” Varrecchione said. “We haven’t done that since I’ve been here. I want this team to be the team to do that. To finally break that losing streak and I think we have the group of guys to do it. But look it’s not going to happen today. We’ve got to get better every single day.”

