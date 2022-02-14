PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is David Rodriguez.

The Mount Pleasant Freshman started for the Kiltie Football team on both sides of the ball, catching 34 passes as a Wide Receiver with 4 touchdowns. HIs success earning him an FBS scholarship offer from UMass-Amherst.

“l was in class, and they called me down to the office, and the Athletic Director, Paul Rao said UMass was here to talk to me,” Rodriguez said. “Coach Jeff Moore, he came with the Head Coach, and they let me know that they were going to offer me, and just to stay focused. I’m blessed. I want to stay humble and continue to work.”

“The coaches reached out and said they would be coming down to see him. I didn’t quite expect the offer this early, that was quite uncommon, but we’re happy for him,” said Kilties Head Coach Jay Addison. “We’re happy for his family. He works hard, and is definitely deserving at this point, but David knows he’s got a long way to go.”

Rodriguez is running Track for the Kilties and plans to continue in the Spring, before turning his focus to the college camp season. He’s hoping to show off his skills at URI, Temple, Rutgers and Penn State and with the Minuteman offer in hand, he’s sure to attract attention wherever he goes.

“It definitely puts him on a stage when he shows up, being a guy with an offer, but that kind of puts him in line with the kind of player he is. To come on as a Freshman, play two ways on Varsity, he likes the big lights and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does at camp. I know he’s looking forward to getting out there and competing as well. It should be a fun Summer and Spring.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com