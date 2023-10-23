PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Daniel Rose.

The Davies senior quarterback has rushed for 1,074 yards with 16 touchdowns, helping the Patriots to a 6-0 start and the top spot in the RIIL Division IV standings. The Patriots are looking to bring home the first state football championship in school history this fall.

“He had a really good freshman season,” said Patriots head coach Henry Cabral. “You could see he would be a solid player for us, then he took off. Especially this year, but his sophomore year, he had six touchdowns. He played really well and last year, he took the lead as a captain and this year, he’s been nothing but spectacular for us on both sides of the ball, offense and defense.”

Rose also plays basketball and baseball for Davies, but football has been number one since he picked up the sport at four years old.

“I started at the Fairlawn Cardinals,” Rose said. “I was faster than everybody and I just really liked it. I could just run past people and score touchdowns.”

Rose has been in contact with colleges across the region and he holds an FBS offer from Temple University. His speed is something that should translate at the next level, where he projects as a Slot Wide Receiver.

“The recruiting process has been pretty good, I have a couple of schools looking at me, and I’m not sure where I want to go yet,” Rose said. “Hopefully somewhere good. It would mean a lot. I’ve been dreaming about it since I was a little kid and yes, I just can’t wait.”

“I think Danny is going to do very well at the next level,” Cabral said. “He’s a student of the game, very smart. He works extremely hard, and I think that’s going to be the biggest characteristic he’s going to take to college, is that he puts a lot of work into what he does. And I don’t see many kids outworking him at the next level.”

