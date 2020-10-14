Hometown Hero: Cumberland’s Juliette Vemmer

CUMBERLAND, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Juliette Vemmer.

The Cumberland goalie recorded 12 shutouts last Fall, helping the Clippers reach the Division I Soccer Final and earning her 1st Team All-State honors.

“Every shot that was on her, she would make great saves, she really bailed us out a lot of times,” said Cumberland Head Coach John Hoxsie. “We have a good defense in front of her, but whenever they get behind our backline, we have a ton of confidence that she’s going to save up and make great saves and she did that all year.”

Vemmer verbally committed to the process at Wesleyan University, where she plans to continue to play for the Cardinals. Wesleyan earned a top-25 ranking in Division III last year and knocked off the nation’s top team, Williams College, in the regular season.

“She’s one of the top academic kids in her grade, with her leadership and ability to communicate, I think she would be very successful at the next level,” Hoxsie said. “I think any coach would love to have that. She never takes a day off, works hard every day. She would be a great attribute to any college program.”

