PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Colton Whitfield.

The Sophomore defenseman capped Hendricken’s scoring in their 5-2 Game Two win over East Greenwich, helping the Hawks bring home the RIIL D-I Hockey Championship.

“Oh, it’s been so fun,” Whitfield said.”It’s been so fun to be with the team and develop, with all the teammates. It’s been electric.”

“Colton is a dynamic player, offensive threat, defensively sound,” said Hendricken Head Coach Mike Soscia. “He’s been a pleasure to coach. A very coachable player, and just a special person to have.”

Hockey is a family affair for the Whitfield’s. Colton’s Dad, Trent, played in almost 200-NHL games in his 20-year pro career and now serves as an assistant Coach for the Providence Bruins. A sense of family one of the big draws to the game.

“I’ve always wanted to go that way,” Colton said. “It’s just fun. Teammates, everyone close together. Everyone’s a family when we play.”

Colton is still trying to decide his future, whether he’ll return to Hendricken for his junior year or test his game at the Prep or Junior Hockey level. Whatever he chooses, the bonds he’s formed with his Hawk teammates on their championship chase, will never be forgotten.

“You know it’s something these kids will never forget,” Soscia said. “Everyone that leaves or moves on before their high school graduation, they don’t get to experience this. This is something. We’ve had countless alumni come in contact and say get it done. So it’s pretty special. This is something they’ll never forget.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com