Hometown Hero: Classical’s Nina Karlin

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Nina Karlin.

A year after helping Classical win their first Girls State Basketball Title in 39 years, the senior became only the fourth girl to pass the 1,000 point mark with the Purple.

“Well obviously from a coaching point of view, you can’t teach speed right, so you have that element of speed out there,” said Classical Head Coach Anthony Voccio. “And that’s always a threat for teams trying to cover her in man, or box and one or any of those kinds of things. And our team knows how to play with her so we try and use that speed to our advantage.”

Karlin was planning to continue her career at the Division II or Division III level next year, but her success at a Bryant Basketball camp, earning her a preferred walk on spot with the Bulldogs.

“Oh, I am so thrilled with Coach Burke and the rest of the staff,” Karlin said. “Aside from basketball, I’ve been very interested in marketing and entrepreneurship. I’ve had my own business for eight years and I really wanted that combination and Bryant was like the perfect match so when that came along, it was just like a dream come true.”

