This week's Hometown Sports Hero is Christian Toro.

The Lincoln Senior earned All-American honors last Winter, breaking 70-Feet in the Weight Throw and his season’s best throw over 73-Feet has him ranked #2 in the US.

“It takes time. Some kids can get in there and rip a pretty good throw, but to jump over that 70-Foot mark, it really takes a lot of hard work and talent,” said Lion Head Coach Brian Grant.

Toro’s potential was spotted early by former Lion Kyle Moison. The Auburn Junior helped the underclassmen grow in the sport and see his future possibilties.

“He had some great vision in me, that I was going to be the next great Lincoln thrower,” Toro said. “And that motivated me to keep pushing myself and being what he saw in me.”

Christian already has his future set, committing to throw at Duke University where he found a good fit academically and athletically. Now he can focus on chasing the National Weight Championship as he aims for an 80-Foot throw.

“It’s been pretty fun so far, because I mean going to the Meets has been an experience, because I’m trying to develop,” Toro said. “I’m competing with a high-level athlete down South so going to the Meets, setting a high expectation for myself, for the season, every Meet. It kind of puts pressure on me but you know, practice has been good, the Meets have been OK.”

“That’s why I keep coaching,” Grant said. “I love seeing kids able to achieve the goals they set for themselves, whether that be in high school or collegiately, or to help them get into schools. That’s why I like doing this.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.